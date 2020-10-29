Russia deeply concerned by growing involvement of foreign mercenaries in the Karabakh conflict

Russia is deeply concerned by the ongoing military actions in Nagorno Karabakh, and growing involvement of foreign mercenaries from the Middle East, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a briefing today.

“The costs of the economies of the conflicting parties have also increased significantly,” she said.

“We are convinced that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the issue,” Zakharova said, stressing the need for resumption of the negotiation process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format.

She reminded that the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan had separate meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on October 25.

“The parties confirmed their adherence to the humanitarian ceasefire that was to come into force from 8 am on October 26. Unfortunately, yet another attempt by the international community to cease the hostilities failed. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet with OSCE Minsk Group CO-Chairs in Geneva on October 30 to discuss the further steps,” she said.