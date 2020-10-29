Rep. Pallone: Artsakh’s right to self-determination must be recognized

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must lay the groundwork for an effective ceasefire and long-term peace during tomorrow’s meeting in Geneva, Congressman Frank Pallonne said in a Twitter post.

According to him, this includes finally recognizing Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the condemnation of Azerbaijani and Turkish human rights violations.

The @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs must lay the groundwork for an effective ceasefire and long-term peace during tomorrow’s meeting in Geneva. This includes finally recognizing Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the condemnation of Azeri and Turkish human rights violations. — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) October 28, 2020

The Minsk group Co-Chairs will meet the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva on October 29 to discuss, reach agreement on, and begin implementation, in accordance with a timeline to be agreed upon, of all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the basic principles accepted by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.