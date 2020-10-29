New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell restates his support for Artsakh recognition

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) today condemned military attacks on the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh and reiterated his unflinching support for peace in the Artsakh region.

“The right to self-governance is the very core of the American ideal. All peoples are entitled to that right, regardless of who they are, where they live, or how they pray. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh must have the ability to determine their future without the threat of military violence,” said Rep. Pascrell, whose northern New Jersey district includes a vibrant Armenian-American community.

“The recent violations of human rights by the leaders of Azerbaijan represent a grave threat to international peace and stability. Continued regional intervention that can further escalate fighting is unacceptable. A swift and strong response is needed to stop this senseless violence.

“I am proud to join a resolution introduced by Congressman Frank Pallone in support of Nagorno-Karabakh independence. I also joined the effort to remove Azerbaijan from a report on internally displaced persons because it predetermines their status in this conflict. Finally, I demand the administration apply the full force of human rights abuses sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act against Azerbaijani officials responsible for gross violations. I will continue working with our allies to support of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. America stands with them side-by-side.”

Rep. Pascrell has long supported international recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as independent from Azerbaijan. He has signed onto numerous resolutions (H.Res.1203 and H.Res.190) and letters offering support for the people of Artsakh and calling for a change Artsakh’s lack of formal recognition on the world stage.