Former Presidents of Uruguay have issued a joint statement, expressing historical solidarity with the Armenian people in the wake of the horrific events in the South Caucasus, the Armenian Embassy in Uruguay reports.

They express our desire for an immediate resumption of negotiations on a ceasefire, peace, as well as a final solution to this conflict.

The statement has been signed Julio María Sanguinetti, Luis Alberto Lacalle de Herrera, Tabaré Ramón Vázquez and José Mujica.