Azerbaijan keeps shelling the cities of Stepanakert, Shushi and Martakert

The Azerbaijani forces are using Smerch volley-fire systems to attack the cities of Stepanakert, Shushi and Martakert, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

Azerbaijan has once again violated international human and customary law by targeting purely peaceful settlements. There are casualties among civilians.

“The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan is carrying out yet another war crime. The full responsibility of any further increase in tensions must be borne by the criminal leaders of Azerbaijan,” the Defense Army said.