Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 30 soldiers to Armenian side

On October 29, due to the exceptional mediating efforts of the Russian Federation, the bodies of thirty Armenian servicemen killed in action were handed over to the Armenian side with the participation of the field team of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

At the same time, one civilian was returned to Armenia with the help of ICRC.

“In its turn, the Armenian side, adhering to the agreements reached within the framework of the humanitarian ceasefire, once again expresses readiness to hand over the bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen currently on Artsakh side, start the process of recovering the bodies from the area between the positions of the opposing parties all along the frontline and transferring information about the prisoners of war and exchanging them in the future,” the Spokesperson said.