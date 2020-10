Artsakh publishes names of 47 servicemen killed in action

The Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 47 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression. This brings the military death toll to 1,166.

Sargsyan Artak Arsen, born in 2001

Reserve Papyan Garik Armeni, born in 1987

Reserve Hakobyan Harutyun Hakob, born in 1998

Reserve Yazichyan Judeks Yervand, born in 1991

Sargsyan Sargis Raffi, born in 1987

Petrosyan Vardan Hamlet, born in 1980

Babajanyan Ara Hovhannes, born in 1988

Martikyan Garik Vardanik, born in 1993

Avanesyan Alex Samson, born in 2001

Mkrtchyan Aram Mher, born in 2002

Muradyan Mikael Davtd, born in 2001

Arustamyan Mikael Manvel, born in 2001

Makaryan Karen Spartak, born in 1986

Sahakyan Garik Levon, born in 1983

Stepanyan Hayk Lermont, born in 1979

Beknazaryan Arman Sergey, born in 1982

Davtyan Vardan Vahan, born in 1985

Avagyan Andrey Yurik, born in 1990

Hakobyan Seyran Martik, born in 1987

Khosrovyan Emil Gagik, born in 1989

Patyan Karen Eduard, born in 1989

Lalayan Eric Edward, born in 1982

Amirjanyan Hayk Vladimir, born in 1990

Avagyan Sasun Boris, born in 1990

Martirosyan Armen Boris, born in 1977

Dallakyan Karen Yurik, born in 1984

Kostanyan David Armen, born in 1998

Sahakyan Samvel Ruben, born in 2001

Asatryan Mkhitar Shahen, born in 2000

Grigoryan Arman Yurik, born in 2001

Knyazyan Yurik Eduard, born in 2001

Mamikonyan Edgar Artemi, born in 2001

Sayadyan Hrant Karen, born in 2000

Galstyan Hovhannes Mikael, born in 2000

Burnazyan Karapet Mkrtch, born in 2002

Hovhannisyan Sergey Yuri, born in 2001

Arzumanyan Sasun Tatul, born in 2001

Mikaelyan Jivan Anushavan, born in 2002

Ter-Poghosyan Arsen Armenak, born in 2000

Uzunyan Gegham Nshan, born in 1994

Potoyan Mher Vachagan, born in 1998

Beglaryan Karen Mher, born in 1997

Ghrimyan Hayk Manvel, born in 1992

Mkrtchyan Norik Alexander, born in 1987

Tavadyan Harutyun Sergey, born in 1992

Mnatsakanyan Garik Artash, born in 1968

Harutyunyan Vanush Vahram, born in 2002