Armenia refutes Azerbaijani reports on destruction of two Su-25 jets

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 29, 2020, 15:00
The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted the Azerbaijani reports, claiming two Su-25 jets of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense earlier announced it had shot down two Armenian SU-25 attack aircrafts near Kubatlu.

