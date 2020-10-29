Home | All news | Politics | Armenia refutes Azerbaijani reports on destruction of two Su-25 jets PoliticsTop Armenia refutes Azerbaijani reports on destruction of two Su-25 jets Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 29, 2020, 15:00 Less than a minute The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted the Azerbaijani reports, claiming two Su-25 jets of the Armenian Armed Forces. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense earlier announced it had shot down two Armenian SU-25 attack aircrafts near Kubatlu. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 29, 2020, 15:00 Less than a minute Show More