Armenia condemns terrorism in all its manifestations: Pashinyan offers condolences to Macon

Armenia condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a letter of condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron over the terrorist act in Nice.

“I am shocked by the horrible crime committed in Nice. Armenia condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It is more than obvious to us that extremism and fanaticism have no justification or moral justification,” PM Pashinyan said.

“The people of Armenia share the pain and anger of the fraternal people of France, express their sincere condolences and words of condolence to the relatives and friends of the victims,” the Prime Minister added.

Three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice, police say.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said there had been a “terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica.”

One elderly victim who had come to pray was “virtually beheaded.” A suspect was shot and detained shortly afterwards.