Turkish Bayraktars carry out reconnaissance flights near Armenia border every day

The Turkish Bayraktars carry out reconnaissance flights near the Armenian border every day. The Armenian aeronavigation has observed such activity of aerial vehicles since September 27.

The observed areas are the airports of Yerevan and Gyumri. Simultaneous movement of lying objects from Azerbaijan is also observed.

By combining visual and audio facts, professionals from the Armenian Aeronavigation and the National Security Service have proved that the Azerbaijani operations are governed by a flying object, most probably a communications and command object circulating in Erzrum.