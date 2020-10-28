Shushi once again targeted by Azerbaijan

The night was relatively calm in the settlements of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

In the evening Martuni and the upper sub-region of Askeran were targeted by enemy forces, and after midnight the stable tense situation was maintained without firing.

Along with resumption of military operations in the morning, Azerbaijan started firing in the direction of peaceful settlements. The situation in the gorge of the Avetaranots Gorge remains tense.

The fortress city of Shushi was also targeted. No casualties are reported.