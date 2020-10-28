Rescuers injured carrying out humanitarian mission in Shushi

Three rescuers of the Shushi regional department of the State Emergency Service of the Republic of Artsakh were injured during a humanitarian mission after a rocket attack on the city.

Doctors assess their health condition as moderate.

One civilian was killed, to others were wounded as Azerbaijan fired from Smerch multiple rocket system.

Artsakh’s capital Stepanaket also came under shelling. Residential areas of the city, civilian infrastructure, including the maternity hospital of Stepanakert were attacked.