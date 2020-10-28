Putin talks to Erdogan, voices concerns over increased involvement of foreign fighters in Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday expressed his concerns over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. He Laos informed Erdogan about about the contacts with the leaderships of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the steps being taken to achieve an armistice as soon as possible and de-escalate the crisis.