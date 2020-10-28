I am confident that at this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh time the friendly Czech Republic is by our side – President

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman on the occasion of the country’s national holiday – Independent Czechoslovak State Day.

Stressing the importance of developing the mutually beneficial relations with the Czech Republic and hailing shared trust between the two countries, President Armen Sarkissian expressed readiness to continue the constructive dialogue.

The President of Armenia spoke also of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh one month ago and Turkey’s engagement in it.

“We highly value the resolution adopted in October by the Parliament of the Czech Republic which condemns the involvement of third parties to the NK conflict and transport of individual fighters from other places to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone,” he said.

“Today, at this difficult for Armenia and Artsakh time, when our people are fighting for life, freedom, and homeland, I am confident that the friendly Czechia is by our side,” the President said. .