Azerbaijan with Turkey’s direct support continues its genocidal policy against Armenians of Artsakh – Pashinyan

Azerbaijan with Turkey’s direct support continues its genocidal policy against Armenians of Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Twitter post.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted civilian infrastructure in Stepanakert and Shushi deliberately hitting a maternity hospital and a health center through airstrikes,” the Prime Minister said.

Azerbaijan with Turkey's direct support continues its genocidal policy against #Armenians of #Artsakh . The Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted civilian infrastructure in #Stepanakert and #Shushi deliberately hitting a maternity hospital and a health center through airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/os9fzj9s5I — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 28, 2020

One civilian was killed, two others were wounded as Azerbaijan fired from Smerch multiple rocket system.

Artsakh’s capital Stepanaket also came under shelling. Residential areas of the city, civilian infrastructure, including the maternity hospital of Stepanakert were attacked.