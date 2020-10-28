Artsakh urges peaceful Azerbaijanis living close to military facilities to flee

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan continues to openly and deliberately commit war crimes, targeting Artsakh hospitals and schools, homes and other public facilities with various weapons, killing or injuring civilians. And the world, in the presence of its popular media, continues to record all this in silence, at best, to mourn the loss of life, Vahram Poghosyan, Spokesperson for Artsakh’s President, said in a Facebook post.

“The international community must end its futile actions to end this war, which has turned into a humanitarian catastrophe, and take effective measures, otherwise it will deepen in the region,” Poghosyan said.

“We once again warn the Azerbaijani military-political leadership that no blow to our peaceful settlements will go unanswered. Come to your senses,” he added.

He urged the residents of the Azerbaijani settlements, whose house are located in the vicinity of military facilities, to leave, so that they do not become a living shield as a result of retaliatory actions due to the war crimes of the Azerbaijani authorities.