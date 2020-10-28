Artsakh verifying information on the use of Turkish F-16 fighter jets to strike Stepanakert

Artsakh is verifying the accuracy of the information on the use of Turkish F-16 fighter jets to strike Stepanakert, Spokesperson for the Artsakh President Vahram Poghosyan has said, Artsakh’s Infocenter reports.

The Russian War Gonzo project said earlier Turkish F-16 aircrafts launched a massive strike on civilian facilities and infrastructure of Stepanakert.

War Gonzo quoted its sources in Istanbul as saying that the Turkish Air Force carried out strikes on the cities of Artsakh upon the personal orders of Erdogan.

The maternity hospital in Stepanakert was one of the targets.

One civilian was killed and two were wounded in Shushi shelling today. Casualties in Stepanakert are being clarified. Large-scale destructions are reported in Stepanakert, including at the Maternal and Child Health Center.