Armenia and Artsakh Republic are once again the subjects of Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression – Eduardo Eurnekian

Armenia and Artsakh Republic are once again the subjects of Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression, Argentine Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian said in a message.



“With an endless supply of the most advanced military technology and supported by an army of mercenaries, the Azerbaijani army is ruthlessly attacking the peaceful Armenian population, which has no choice but to heroically repel the aggressor with the great sacrifice of the most precious of its society, its youth,” Eurnekian said.



“We salute our employees from Armenia International Airports, Converse Bank, Karas Wines and Zvartnots Handling, who have left their families behind and volunteered to join the defense of our homeland,” he said.

Eduardo Eurnekian has donated a total of $3.5 million to Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s “We Are Our Borders” global fundraising initiative.