Aliyev announces readiness to meet Pashinyan in Moscow “without any preconditions”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced his readiness for talks in the Russian capital with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but added that he has not received such an invitation, Interfax reports.

Aliyev stressed that he considered these meetings positive, since Russia, as the co-chair of the Minsk Group, plays a special role in the settlement.

“Russia has always maintained close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and today, in terms of political and economic interaction, Russia is very actively cooperating with Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said.

“I do not know how effective they [the meetings] will be now … But if such a proposal comes in, we will consider it,” Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan stated that he was ready to arrive in Moscow for talks with the Prime Minister of Armenia “without any preconditions.”