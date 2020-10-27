Trump says violence in Nagorno-Karabakh ‘disappointing’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said violence over Nagorno-Karabakh after a Washington-brokered ceasefire collapsed was “disappointing,” expressing optimism that the two sides would work things out but offering no other details, Reuters reports.

“Yes, disappointing when you see that,” he told reporters at the White House. “That’s what happens when you have…countries that have been going at it for a long time. It’ll get back together.”

Late on Sunday Armenia and Azerbaijan announced a third attempt to establish a cease-fire in Nagorno Karabakh.

The humanitarian ceasefire was to take effect at 08:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EDT) on October 26, 2020.

It took Azerbaijan 45 minutes to violate the truce.