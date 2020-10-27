The enemy tried to approach Armenia’s border in the south, but was repulsed – MoD

In the morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces resumed their offensive in various directions. Several civilian settlements came under shelling, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing.

“The fighting in the northern direction was relatively less intensive. The fight against subversive groups continues in the direction of several villages,” Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, the enemy tried to carry out an attack in the direction of Berdzor, and approach the border of the Republic of Armenia in the southern direction, but the encroachments were repulsed by the use of artillery.

“They did not succeed even thought they used artillery and UAVs,” the MoD representative said.

“After some success in the plains, the Azerbaijani armed forces, joined by the gangs of international terrorist organizations, etc., are trying to ensure development in the forested and mountainous areas. This is a more difficult and complex battle in terms of tactics, Hovhannisyan noted.