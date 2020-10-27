The aftermath of Azerbaijani shelling of Sarushen and Khachmach villages in Artsakh (photos)

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published photos showing the aftermath of Azerbaijani shelling of Sarushen and Khachmach villages in Artsakh.
This afternoon Azerbaijan – with cluster missiles fired from Smerch multiple rocket launcher – struck the residential areas of Nngi village of Martuni region where many civilians, temporarily displaced from a number of other communities, took refuge.
As a result of the strike, three women were wounded, one house was completely destroyed, other houses and infrastructure of the community were also damaged to varying degrees.