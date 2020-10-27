SocietyTop

Montreal Armenians rally in front of Trudeau’s office, demand clarity on Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 27, 2020, 21:34
Less than a minute

    Hundreds of Montreal Armenians have gathered in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Papineau office demanding clarity and leadership on Artsakh conflict, Horizon Weekly reports.

