Jalal Harutyunyan’s wound not life-threatening

Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan’s life is not in danger, the wound he received in action is not life-threatening, Spokesperson for Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan said in a Facebook post.

“The wound is fortunately not serious and he will return to the army very soon,” Poghosyan said.

The comments come after Azerbaijani media outlets spread information claiming Jalal Harutyunyan was dead.

Earlier today Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree relieving Jalal Harutyunyan of the duties of Defense Minister and appointed Mikael Arzumanyan to the post.