Humanitarian aid from Armenian communities in France and Germany arrives in Yerevan

A new consignment of humanitarian aid has arrived in Armenia thanks to Armenian communities in France and Germany, Zvartnots International Airport informs.
Related Articles
Footage shows targeting of Armenia’s southern borders by Azerbaijan
October 27, 2020, 14:36
Dutch Government concerned by Turkey’s involvement in the Karabakh conflict
October 27, 2020, 14:19
Albert Hovhannisyan’s father donates his car to the Army
October 27, 2020, 13:49
35 more Armenian servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression
October 27, 2020, 13:32
Azerbaijan keeps shelling Armenia’s southern border
October 27, 2020, 12:35
Jalal Harutyunyan’s wound not life-threatening
October 27, 2020, 11:55