Humanitarian aid from Armenian communities in France and Germany arrives in Yerevan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 27, 2020, 12:20
A new consignment of humanitarian aid has arrived in Armenia  thanks to Armenian communities in France and Germany, Zvartnots International Airport informs.

