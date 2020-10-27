Efforts of the international community to establish a ceasefire have failed – Armenian PM

The efforts of the international community to establish a ceasefire have failed, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a twitter post.

“I would like to state that the efforts of the international community, this time brokered by the United States, to establish a ceasefire, have failed,” the Prime Minister said.

“As a result of continuous shelling by Azerbaijan, civilians were killed and wounded in Artsakh today,” he added.

— Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 26, 2020

Last night Armenia and Azerbaijan announced a third attempt to establish a cease-fire in Nagorno Karabakh.

The humanitarian ceasefire took effect at 08:00 a.m. local time on October 26, 2020, but it took the Azerbaijani side 45 minutes to violate the truth.

Speaking to reporters earlier today US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh is holding.