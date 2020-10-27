Dutch Government concerned by Turkey’s involvement in the Karabakh conflict

The Netherlands considers it very likely that Turkey is involved militarily in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Dutch Government said in a letter to the Parliament, Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan informs.

“Following the discussion of Nagorno-Karabakh by Foreign Ministers on October 12, the European Council discussed the latest developments in the conflict. Government leaders particularly underlined the importance of implementing the ceasefire. Following the promise made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the EU on 6 October, the cabinet can now inform the House that the Netherlands considers it very likely that Turkey is involved militarily in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the letter reads.

While the cabinet said the exact nature of this involvement cannot yet be determined, it noted that “Turkey is indeed involved in the deployment of Syrian fighters on the Azeri side in the conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“In line with the Voordewind and Van Helvert motion of 6 October, the cabinet expressed concerns in the North Atlantic Council about the counterproductive external interference in the conflict, and called on all countries, including NATO ally Turkey, to implement the ceasefire,” the government said.