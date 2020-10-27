Council of the French Department of Bouches-du-Rhône adopts declaration in support of Artsakh

The Council of the French Department of Bouches-du-Rhône unanimously adopted a Declaration in support of Artsakh, which in particular emphasized the historically rich relations between the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh and the Bouches-du-Rhône Department, as well as the close ties in the fields of culture and community management, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry informs.

The Declaration notes that the isolation of the people of Artsakh is an impediment to the realization of their fundamental rights and contradicts the spirit of freedom, equality and cooperation needed for the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

The document further states that taking into account the vital danger of the conflict for the people of Artsakh, the Council of the Bouches-du-Rhône Department calls on the French Government to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of the population and to take all steps to contribute to the security of the people of Artsakh.

The Bouches-du-Rhône Department also decided to provide 50,000 euros in humanitarian aid to Artsakh through the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France.