Artsakh will stand because our spirit is unbreakable, our will is unshakable – PM

A month ago the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist forces set themselves the task of conquering Artsakh quickly, but today Artsakh, even though wounded, is still standing, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation.

“It has been a month since the Turkish-Azerbaijani-terrorist forces waged a war against Artsakh and the Armenians. Thousands of shells and rockets were fired at the Artsakh army and civilian population, and thousands of drones were fired. The enemy attacked with tanks, planes, helicopters, Azeris, terrorists, mercenaries, Turkish and Pakistani special forces,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, a month ago, they set themselves the task of conquering Artsakh quickly, destroying Artsakh, and bringing them to their knees.

“But today Artsakh, even though wounded, is still standing, and all this first of all thanks to our heroic army, our heroic people, our heroic man. This cruel but heroic process gives us confidence. Artsakh will stand because our spirit is unbreakable, our will is unshakable,” PM Pashinyan said.

According to the Prime Minister, the war has entered a phase when every second of its continuation drives the adversary, which treacherously violates the ceasefire every time, into a whirlpool, crushing its illusions.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan has fed its own society with so many victorious news that they have been waiting for a long time, every day, every minute, every second, for the news of the fall of Artsakh, their final and irreversible victory. The Azerbaijani society, however, will not receive the news, and the endless expectation of this news will destroy Azerbaijan’s plans to conquer Artsakh,” he stated.

“The people of Artsakh, the Armenian people, all the Armenians will fight relentlessly for every tree, every stone, every centimeter and every millimeter, and a precise counterattack at the right moment will have the effect of a devastating collapse for the enemy,” the Prime Minister stated.