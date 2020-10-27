Armenian Youth Federation begins hunger strike in Los Angeles to demand recognition of Artsakh

The Armenian Youth Federation will be holding a Hunger Strike to bring attention to the ongoing attacks against the Artsakh Republic.

The demonstration has three demands: Recognize Artsakh, Sanction Turkey and SanctionAzerbaijan.

“We will not stop until these tyrannical governments and their leaders halt this gross humanitarian violation. The Armenian people will not stop,” ARF said.

The Hunger Strike will lead up to a community-wide march from the Federal Building (11000 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles 90024) to the Azerbaijani Consulate.

“Our fight continues on until Artsakh is recognized and our people do not live under constant threat of persecution,” the Federation said.