Armenia vows to retaliate after border post near Iran shelled by Azerbaijan

This morning, between 10:00 and 10:15, violating the ceasefire once again, the Azerbaijani side used drones (one of which fell in the territory of the Republic of Armenia), missiles and artillery to shell the positions of the Armenian border guard post at the crossing point of the southern border with Iran, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

Having recorded another violation of the ceasefire regime and given the shelling of the Armenian state border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announces that it will have to retaliate against the Azerbaijani forces.