7th century monastery stands empty due to war in Nagorno-Karabakh – BBC

The BBC presents a report from the village of Vank amid the ongoing hostilities.

“The village of Vank, located 50 km from Stepanakert, has been deserted in recent weeks. Earlier, before the escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, many tourists came here to see the Gandzasar monastery, built in the 12th century,” the BBC says.

The village also has another visiting card – fences fully upholstered with Soviet license plates of the Azerbaijan SSR. These are the numbers that local residents removed from their cars back in the early nineties, after the first war in Nagorno-Karabakh.