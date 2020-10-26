Turkey’s Erdogan urges boycott of French goods

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Turks to boycott French goods amid a row over France’s tougher stance on radical Islam, the BBC reports.

In a televised speech, he urged world leaders to protect Muslims “if there is oppression against Muslims in France”.

Mr Erdogan has angrily criticized his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for pledging to defend secular values.

The Turkish President compared Europe’s treatment of Muslims to the way Jews were treated before the Second World War.

“You are in a real sense fascists, you are in a real sense the links in the chain of Nazism,” Erdogan said Monday in a fiery speech in Ankara.

“Muslims are now subjected to a lynch campaign similar to that against Jews in Europe before World War II,” Erdogan stated.

It comes after a French teacher was murdered for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

France “will not give up our cartoons”, President Macron said earlier this week.

Depictions of the Prophet Muhammad are widely regarded as taboo in Islam, and are offensive to Muslims.

Amid worsening ties over the weekend, Erdogan said Macron needed a mental health check for speaking out so forcefully on the issue.

His remarks led France to recall its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.