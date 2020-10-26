One civilian killed, two others wounded in Azerbaijani missile attack

One civilian was killed, two were wounded as a result of Azerbaijani missile attack on Avetaranots village, Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office reports.

The staff of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh received information that the Azerbaijani side, violating the humanitarian truce agreed on October 25, continued missile strikes on the civilian settlements of the Artsakh Republic.



During the day, a number of settlements were targeted, including the village of Avetaranots in the Askeran region, where Gevorg Hambardzumyan was killed in rocket fire from Smerch . Two others – Henrikh Adamyan and Andrey Hambardzumyan – were wounded.