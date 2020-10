Heavy fighting is taking place in the southeast of Artsakh, official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

The Azerbaijani side continues to violate the US brokered ceasefire that came into effect at 8 am this morning.

The first violation was reported 45 minutes after the truce came into force.

Th Azerbaijani side has resumed shelling of peaceful settlements, killing one civilian and injuring two others.