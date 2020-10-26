Ceasefire generally being maintained despite several provocations – Armenian PM

Despite several provocations, the ceasefire is generally being maintained, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“The Armenian side will continue to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime,” he added.

Earlier today grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, Azerbaijan opened artillery fire at around 08:45 in the direction of the northeastern military positions in Artsakh.

Another ceasefire violation was recorded at around 09:10. The adversary targeted the positions in the southeastern direction, firing five artillery shells.

The Azerbaijani side also used military aircraft on the city of Martuni.