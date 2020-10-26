Azerbaijan uses military aircraft on the city of Martuni

Azerbaijan has violated the ceasefire in civilian settlements, as well, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

The enemy recently used military aircraft on the city of Martuni, grossly violating the ceasefire agreement reached for humanitarian purposes, the Service said.

Earlier today grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, Azerbaijan opened artillery fire at around 08:45 in the direction of the northeastern military positions in Artsakh, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

Another ceasefire violation was recorded at around 09:10. The adversary targeted the positions in the southeastern direction, firing five artillery shells.