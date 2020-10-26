Azerbaijan opens artillery fire in northeast

Grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached in the USA, Azerbaijan opened artillery fire at around 08:45 in the direction of the northeastern military positions in Artsakh, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informs.

Earlier today the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan hastened to accuse the Armenian side of grossly violating the ceasefire before 8:00, but soon after removed that information.

Minutes later, the MoD of Azerbaijan spread another misinformation, claiming that the Armenian side was attacking Azerbaijani positions in the Southern section with artillery.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh declares that the Defense Army is strictly following the agreements reached and that the accusations by the adversary not only do not correspond to reality, but are made in the context of preparing informational ground for further provocations by Azerbaijan.