Azerbaijan fires from Smerch in the direction of Zardarashen – Artsakh MoD

Despite the new ceasefire agreement reached in the United States, Azerbaijani forces attacked the south-eastern sector of the Armenian front line, and continue to shell peaceful settlements, Artsakh’s Defense Army reports.

In particular, at around 13:50, the enemy fired one missile from Smerch multiple rocket launcher. in the direction of Zardarashen village in Martuni region.

Defense Army units are waging defensive battles to stop the attacks of the enemy forces and throw them back to their starting positions.