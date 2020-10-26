Artsakh’s Foreign Minister meets with a delegation of French MPs

On October 26, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian met with a delegation of members of the French parliament.

In his speech, Artsakh’s Foreign Minister welcomed members of the French delegation and expressed gratitude for their solidarity with the Republic of Artsakh, which had been subjected to armed aggression by Azerbaijan with direct involvement of Turkey and international terrorists from the Middle East deployed by Turkey to the conflict zone. Masis Mayilian also highly appreciated the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron aimed at achieving a ceasefire and restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The Foreign Minister stressed that in the past 30 years the armed aggression unleashed on September 27 is the third attempt by the Azerbaijani side to suppress the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination by force, noting, however, that the current situation differed from the previous ones both in scale and the types of weapons used. According to the Foreign Minister, the armed aggression of Azerbaijan was accompanied by numerous cases of war crimes, documented also by international organizations.

Masis Mayilian noted that as a result of the military aggression about 60 percent of the republic’s population was forced to leave their homes, most of the civilian infrastructure was destroyed causing a difficult humanitarian situation in Artsakh. In this regard, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for the involvement of specialized international humanitarian organizations in addressing the situation.

Masis Mayilian also stressed that international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh is the most effective way to stop the Azerbaijani aggression, as this process would apply international political and diplomatic mechanisms to curb the aggression and force Azerbaijan to peace. He further noted that given Azerbaijan’s illusory idea of ​​the alleged belonging of Artsakh to that country, official Baku was trying to extend its sovereignty to Artsakh with the use of force. Therefore, international recognition of the independence of the Republic of Artsakh would be a clear signal to Azerbaijan that it has no rights to Artsakh.

The head of the French delegation thanked the Foreign Minister for providing detailed information about the Azerbaijani aggression and its consequences and expressed regret for the victims. Members of the French parliament presented to the Artsakh Foreign Minister a copy of the draft resolution on recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, which was submitted to the French parliament and joined by over 50 parliament members.