Artsakh ready to comply with the terms of humanitarian ceasefire – President

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan has welcomed the agreement reached through the mediation of the United States of America and with the participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group affirming the commitments of the respective parties to implement a humanitarian ceasefire, agreed on October 10 and October 17 at the initiative of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the French Republic.

“The Republic of Artsakh, as the party to the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire, set to take effect on October 26, 2020 at 08:00,” the Pesident said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier announce a third attempt to establish a cease-fire in Nagorno Karabakh.

The humanitarian ceasefire will take effect at 08:00 a.m. local time (12:00 a.m. EDT) on October 26, 2020.

The United States facilitated intensive negotiations among the Foreign Ministers and the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to move Armenia and Azerbaijan closer to a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.