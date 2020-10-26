Armenians in Cyprus hold car rally to protests Azerbaijani attacks against Artsakh

A car rally to protest against Azerbaijani attacks against Nagorno-Karabakh was held in Cyprus on Sunday by members of the Armenian community, Cyprus Mail reports.

The protest started in the morning as cars set off from various parts of the island before joining together on central streets in the capital.

Drivers passed by the embassies of the United States, Russia, France and Israel before finishing at the parking of the GSP stadium on the outskirts of Nicosia.

In an announcement, the Armenian community said protests would continue until Azerbaijan stops its attacks.