SocietyTopVideo

Soldiers in Artsakh baptized before battles (video)

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 25, 2020, 17:11
Less than a minute

Soldiers in Artsakh get baptized before battles.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 25, 2020, 17:11
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button