Local battles taking place in all directions of the front line

The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone remained relatively stable, but tense during the night. Artillery battles continued in some areas, the Artsakh Defense Army reports.

In the evening, the enemy forces once again shelled the peaceful settlements, in particular, Karmir Shuka, Taghavard, Gishi, Spitakashen communities of Martuni region and Avetaranots village of Askeran region.

Currently, local battles are taking place in all directions of the front line. The units of the Defense Army continue to find and destroy the enemy’s subversive-intelligence groups.