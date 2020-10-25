Iran deploys forces close to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has deployed forces to the northwest to protect joint borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia amid ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is close to the Iranian territory, IRNA reports.

IRGC tanks and military equipment have been stationed in cities of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in the northwest at the shared borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure safety of people and security of borders, the agency said.

Iran has repeatedly asked for settlement of the conflict and urged cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.