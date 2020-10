Frank Pallone: The US must take critical steps to pressure Azerbaijan

The US must take critical steps to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire and stop using foreign terrorist fighters, Congressman Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“Had a conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan who gave me a detailed assessment of the conflict in Artsakh,” Rep. Pallone said.

“The US must take critical steps like implementing sanctions to pressure Azerbaijan to abide by the ceasefire and stop using foreign terrorist fighters,” he added.