Civilian committee for recognition of Artsakh to be established in Poland

A civilian committee for recognizing the independence of Artsakh will be established in Poland, Tomasz Lech Buczek, author of “The Cry of the Armenian Mother, Genocide in Sumgait, 1988” book, said in an open letter to Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan.

He said the Committee will comprise “Citizens of the Republic Poland who love Peace.” It will also be a symbol of the unity of all in this tragedy of war.

The purpose of the citizens’ committee is:



1. Defense of the rights and dignity of the Armenian people.

2. Actions aimed at ending the conflict in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

3. Information activities on the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

4. Actions to recognize Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as an Independent State.

5. Helping refugees and the wounded in the conflict in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Committee will be established in the coming days.