Azerbaijani subversive groups seen in several villages of Artsakh

Intensive military actions continued along the entire frontline today, official representative of Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told a daily briefing today.

He said the shelling started in the northern direction early in the morning, some military operations were carried out, which, however, were not as intensive as in the southern direction, he said.

During the day, subversive groups were seen in several villages north of Hadrut, south of Martuni, including in the forests near the village of Avetaranots. In other villages, operations continue to find and destroy sabotage groups.

“During the day the enemy launched dozens of attacks in the south and the north, in the direction of Sansasar. Intensive fighting continued throughout the day, and heavy fighting is taking place at the moment,” Hovhannisyan stated.