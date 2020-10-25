Azerbaijan uses artillery in the direction of peaceful settlements in Artsakh

During the night Azerbaijan continued shelling the peaceful settlements in Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

Artillery was used in the direction of Karmir Shuka, Taghavard, Gishi, Spitakashen communities of Martuni region and Avetaranots village of Askeran region.

At the same time, the enemy forces targeted not only peaceful settlements, but also the areas adjacent to those communities, with forests and fields of agricultural significance.

There are no military facilities in the mentioned settlements.

No civilian casualties were reported.