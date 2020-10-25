Artsakh MFA appeals to ICRC over videos of POWs released by Azerbaijan

On October 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh appealed to the Stepanakert Office of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in connection with the publication in the Azerbaijani mass media of videos of soldiers of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh and a civilian held captive by the Azerbaijani side.

The need for the ICRC representatives to visit the prisoners of war and the hostage held captive in Azerbaijan and to ensure compliance by official Baku with its obligations under international humanitarian law regarding the captives’ treatment and conditions of their detention was underlined.